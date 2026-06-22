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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Shijak, Albania

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Guzaj, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Guzaj, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
🏡 SUPER 3+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN SHIJAK 📍 Only 100 meters from the city center 📏 3+1 Ap…
$580
per month
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