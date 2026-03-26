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Houses in Shijak, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Shijak, Albania
2 bedroom house
Shijak, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A business for sale in operation in Shijak, a comfortable sauna with an already established …
$22,082
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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