Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Shengjin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Shengjin, Albania

2 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Elevator, with Sea view in Shengjin, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Balcony, with Elevator, with Sea view
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
$317,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Shengjin, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
On sale apartment 2+1 with a sea view in a new modern house on the first line in the city of…
$178,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Shengjin, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shengjin, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
Shejin, 2+1 on the first line.  Total area 70 m2 according to the certificate, 3rd floor wit…
$103,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes