Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden in Saranda, Albania

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive Premium Seafront Villas in Saranda Imagine Waking Up Here... The Sound of th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go