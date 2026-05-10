Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garage

Studios with garage for sale in Saranda, Albania

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Gjashte, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern Studio for Sale at Ionian Vista Residence – Saranda, Albania Discover an excellent…
$150,856
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go