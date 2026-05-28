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Pool Penthouses in Saranda, Albania

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Metoq, Albania
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Floor 6/6
Sky Beachfront Penthouse in Saranda | 20 Floors Above Sea Level ABOVE ALL ELSE Stand o…
$870,637
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
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