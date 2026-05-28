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Penthouses with garden for sale in Saranda, Albania

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gjashte, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for Sale – Second Sea Line Residence This exclusive penthouse is located in a p…
$402,126
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Agency
SARANDA HOME REALTY
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
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