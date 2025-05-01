Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Saranda, Albania

penthouses
4
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go