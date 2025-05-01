Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Saranda, Albania

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
❤️ Saranda, Albania. 🏠 For Sale: 1+1 Apartment, 81 m², 💵 125,000 Euro, 50 meters from the se…
$141,518
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
2+1 APARTMENT FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$329,096
2 bedroom apartment in Saranda, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
FOR SALE 2+1 APARTMENT WITH SEA VIEW IN THE "IONIAN BAY" RESORT, IN SARANDE ✅ Price: 2700…
$231,028
