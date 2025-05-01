Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Saranda, Albania

penthouses
4
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Metoq, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Metoq, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Melody, a stunning apartment for sale in Saranda, Albania. This 98.77 m² apartment featu…
$227,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go