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Houses in Qender, Albania

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House in Sheq i Madh, Albania
House
Sheq i Madh, Albania
Area 312 m²
🏢 3-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE – SHEQ I MADH, FIER 💰 TOTAL PRICE: 150,000 EURO 📐 Total co…
$175,298
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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