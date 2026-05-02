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Long term villas rentals in Qender Vlore, Albania

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🆕🏡 VILLA FOR RENT IN RISILI, VLORA. in Risili, Albania
🆕🏡 VILLA FOR RENT IN RISILI, VLORA.
Risili, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
🆕🏡 VILLA FOR RENT IN RISILI, VLORA. 🏷 Price: 1000 Euro/Month 📐 Area: 130 m2 Total 📏 300…
$1,171
per month
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