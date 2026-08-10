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Long term commercial properties rentals in Peze, Albania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 113 m² in Peze e Vogel, Albania
Commercial property 113 m²
Peze e Vogel, Albania
Area 113 m²
Commercial Space at Square 21, Kavaja Street! - Surface area: 113 m² This space is located…
$2,745
per month
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Revenue house 440 m² in Peze Helmes, Albania
Revenue house 440 m²
Peze Helmes, Albania
Area 440 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Peze-Helmes, Tirana ✅ Area: 440m2 A business premises…
$2,238
per month
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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