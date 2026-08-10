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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Peze, Albania

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1 property total found
1+1 furnished apartment for rent, at the "Square21" Complex! in Peze e Vogel, Albania
1+1 furnished apartment for rent, at the "Square21" Complex!
Peze e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 8/12
Apartment for rent 1+1 furnished, at the "Square21" Complex! The apartment is located in …
$1,026
per month
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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