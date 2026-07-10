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Сommercial properties in Albania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 64 m² in Peze e Vogel, Albania
Commercial property 64 m²
Peze e Vogel, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
In one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana, on Kavaja Street, behind Polyclinic No. 9, …
$223,047
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Commercial property 113 m² in Peze e Vogel, Albania
Commercial property 113 m²
Peze e Vogel, Albania
Area 113 m²
Ambjent Komercial ne shitje tek Square 21,Rruga Kavajes! - Siperfagja: 113 m? Ky ambjent n…
$646,265
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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