Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Permet
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Permet, Albania

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 600 m² in Permet, Albania
Hotel 1 600 m²
Permet, Albania
Rooms 31
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 600 m²
Floor 5/5
Mundesi unike ! Shitet "Hotel Permeti" ne qender te qytetit. Hoteli ndodhet ne sheshin qen…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go