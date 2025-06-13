Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Patos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Patos, Albania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dukas, Albania
House
Dukas, Albania
Area 120 m²
🔑🏘 PRIVATE HOUSE + LAND FOR SALE IN PATOS, FIER. 💸 Price: 80,000 Euro/Total 📍 Location: …
$91,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go