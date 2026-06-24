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Villas with garden in Orikum, Albania

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa Under Construction For Sale In Radhimë, Vlorë. Private Swimming Pool, Private V…
$694,001
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
New Luxury Villa In Radhimë, Vlora Albania - Private Pool And Walking Distance To The Sea. P…
$678,250
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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