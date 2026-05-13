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Pool Studio apartments in Orikum, Albania

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea Side Studio For Sale In Radhime Vlore, South Of Albania. Radhima is one of Albania’s mos…
$143,677
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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