Monthly rent of studios in Orikum, Albania

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orikum, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
✅ Price: 250 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Kalaja, Vlore ✅ Gross area: 50m2 ✅ Net area: 40.3m2 The…
$293
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
