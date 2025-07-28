Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Orikum, Albania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Dukat, Albania
2 bedroom house
Dukat, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡🌄 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE + LAND – DUKAT, VLORA 📍 Location: Dukat Fshat, Vlora 📏 Land ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go