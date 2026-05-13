Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses in Orikum, Albania

;
duplexes
12
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Tragjas, Albania
3 bedroom house
Tragjas, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Private House With Two Floors For Sale In Tragjas Vlore, Albania. Located at the southern pa…
$351,349
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go