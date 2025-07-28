Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Orikum
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Orikum, Albania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Dukat, Albania
2 bedroom house
Dukat, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡🌄 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE + LAND – DUKAT, VLORA 📍 Location: Dukat Fshat, Vlora 📏 Land ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go