  Realting.com
  Albania
  Orikum
  Residential
  Apartment
  Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Orikum, Albania

4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea Side Apartment For Sale In Radhime Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Seize the chance to make it …
$196,533
VAT
1 bedroom apartment in Orikum, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 5/7
One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Orikum Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Experience modern meditera…
$220,728
VAT
1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Apartment In Front Of The Sea For Sale In Radhima Vlora, Albania. Brand new one bedro…
$280,861
VAT
1 bedroom apartment in Radhime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
New Apartment With One Bedroom For Sale In Radhima Vlora, Albanian Riviera. Are you looking …
$230,567
VAT
