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Short-term rental studios in Northern Albania, Albania

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1 property total found
Kate apartment in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Kate apartment
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/9
Price: 300 euros per month. This apartment is available for long-term rental only for per…
$23
per night
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