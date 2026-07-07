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Long term offices rentals in Northern Albania, Albania

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Bashkia Malesi e Madhe
4
Qender
4
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4 properties total found
Office 61 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 61 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 8
Ofrohet per qera zyre ne qender te Tiranes. Ambienti ndodhet ne katin e 8 te nje qendre dedi…
$1,258
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 153 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 153 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 3/12
Jepet ambient me qira ne qender te Tiranes, pas Eye Of Tirana, pozicionohet ne katin e trete…
$1,373
per month
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Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 97 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 97 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Area 97 m²
Ne Qender, prane Postes Qendrore jeper me qira apartament i pershtatshem per lloje te ndrysh…
$1,087
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Office 275 m² in Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Office 275 m²
Bashkia Malesi e Madhe, Albania
Area 275 m²
Ofrohet per qera zyre ne qender te Tiranes. Ambienti ndodhet ne katin e 9 te nje qendre ded…
$5,719
per month
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Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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