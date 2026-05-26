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Long term Conference halls rentals in Northern Albania, Albania

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Conference hall 500 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Conference hall 500 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Floor -1/10
The space is located in neighborhood 13, Durres beach, in the Iliria area, situated on floor…
$698
per month
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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