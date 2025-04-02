Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Maminas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Maminas, Albania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Maminas, Albania
2 bedroom house
Maminas, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The private house is located between Durres and Tirana, not far from the highway in a villag…
$242,812
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes