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Studio apartments in Lezhë County, Albania

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2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/9
Garsoniere Moderne për Shitje në AVRIL 22 Residence – Ap 431 📍 Kati 3 📐 Sipërfaqe Neto: …
$95,146
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Italiano, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
New Residential Complex – Quality you can feel, location that wins you over. In one of th…
$68,565
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Français, Italiano, Українська
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