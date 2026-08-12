Penthouses for sale in Lezhë County, Albania

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Lezhë County
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Lezhë County, Albania

;
Lezhë Municipality
3
Shengjin
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fan, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 253 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment is located on the seventh residential floor, with a net area of 142.7 m2 and a…
$390,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth reside…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth resident…
$355,814
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 8
Shejin, first line, 2+1+2 with terrace and unreal sea view. Total area 136 m2, and 126 m2 ac…
$317,789
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lezhë County, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go