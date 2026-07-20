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Split level flats and apartments in Lezhë County, Albania

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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gryke lume, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gryke lume, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive sale of a furnished 2+1+2 duplex in the Teles area. The duplex is part of a vil…
$164,642
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
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