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Long term flats and apartments rentals in Kukës County, Albania

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Kukes, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Kukes, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
✅ Price: 60,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Near Polyclinic, Vlore The area where the apartment …
$693
per month
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