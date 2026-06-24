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  3. Korçë County
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Townhouses in Korçë County, Albania

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Libonik, Albania
Townhouse
Libonik, Albania
A new house, not complete finished with direct access on the main road
$127,762
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Voskopoje, Albania
Townhouse
Voskopoje, Albania
$133,569
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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