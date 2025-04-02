Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Korçë County
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Korçë County, Albania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 4 150 m²
Land for Sale in Brataj Only 25 Km from the City of Vlora. The Land Has a Wonderful View of …
$104,652
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ceprat, Albania
Plot of land
Ceprat, Albania
Area 900 000 m²
For sale are 7 plots of land with a total area of 900,000 m2. Ideal for agritourism or for s…
$103,605
Leave a request
Plot of land in Hamil, Albania
Plot of land
Hamil, Albania
Area 13 600 m²
Floor 3
Discover the Perfect Agricultural Haven with this Expansive 13,600 M² Land Parcel, Nestled a…
$42,698
Leave a request
Plot of land in Qender Vlore, Albania
Plot of land
Qender Vlore, Albania
Area 4 300 m²
✅ Land area: 4300 m2 ✅ Location: Panaja, Vlore ✅ Price: 25 Euro/m2 Other details: ✅ With re…
$111,638
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 2 509 m²
✅ Price: 260,000 Euros ✅ Area: 2509 m2 ✅ Location: Rows Other details: ✅ Has Ownership Certificate
$270,007
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Plot of land in Vaqarr, Albania
Plot of land
Vaqarr, Albania
Land plot for sale in a perfect locations for property investment and development
$259,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Durres, Albania
Land plot 540 MKV + 40 m sq. Garage in the territory in the Central District of Villa Zutov …
$537,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Plot of land in Durres, Albania
Plot of land
Durres, Albania
Land for sale with a surface area of ​​1348 m² in the area of ​​Shkozet, Durrës. This proper…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Plot of land in Vlora, Albania
Plot of land
Vlora, Albania
Area 23 m²
✅ Plot area: 1970 m2 ✅ Construction area: 23m2 ✅ Location: Former Ushqimorja, Vlore ✅ Price:…
$225,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Plot of land in Sarande, Albania
Plot of land
Sarande, Albania
Area 400 m²
✅ Plot area: 400m2 ✅ Location: Sarande ✅ Price: 50,000 Euros Other details: ✅ Equipped with…
$52,101
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Plot of land in Rinia, Albania
Plot of land
Rinia, Albania
Land for Sale in a New Town with Regular Mortgage Documentation. The Land Has a Total Surfac…
$64,256
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Plot of land in Kote, Albania
Plot of land
Kote, Albania
Area 12 900 m²
✅ Area: 12,900 m2 ✅ Total price: 201.240 Euro Property Description: Land for sale in the b…
$208,985
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes