Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Katundi i Ri
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Katundi i Ri, Albania

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!! in Rinia, Albania
Bar Restaurant Hotel for sale near the Olympic Park in Durrës!!!
Rinia, Albania
Number of floors 2
Bar Restaurant Hotel in Rinia, Durrës, near the Olympic Park. The total area of 2010 m² incl…
$584,957
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes