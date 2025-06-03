Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Himare, Albania

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale in "Borgo Bello" Residence, Drimadhes: Your Coastal Paradise We offer for…
$920,218
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
