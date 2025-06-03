Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Himare, Albania

Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
