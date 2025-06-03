Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Himare, Albania

3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 565 m²
Floor 3/3
🏡 VILË LUKSOZE NË SHITJE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, SHQIPERI. 💶 Çmimi: 1,824,922 €📍 Vendndodhj…
$2,09M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 2/2
🏡 SHITET VILE LUKSOZE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, SHQIPERI. 💶 Çmimi: 936,770 €📍 Vendndodhja: Gr…
$1,07M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
