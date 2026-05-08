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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Himare, Albania

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Palase, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
New Studio For Sale In Palase Vlore, Dhermi Albania. - Luxury Residence With Uninterrupted s…
$161,720
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
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