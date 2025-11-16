Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Himare, Albania

Villa 5 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 3
“Today we present you a luxury villa in the heart of Green Coast Palace, just 10 meters from…
$2,08M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Green Coast. Villa for sale in Green Coast, Palase. Twin Villa The vi…
$1,85M
