  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Himare, Albania

Warehouse 15 m² in Palase, Albania
Warehouse 15 m²
Palase, Albania
Area 15 m²
Floor -2/-2
Parking Post for sale at the Santorini Complex in Drimadhes! The parking lot has an area of…
$46,588
