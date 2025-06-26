Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Himare, Albania

1 property total found
Hotel 1 200 m² in Gjilek, Albania
Hotel 1 200 m²
Gjilek, Albania
Area 1 200 m²
? Dhermi ? Land area: 8000m2 ? Construction area: 1200m2 ▪️ Price: 4,000,000 Euros Dhërmi i…
$4,60M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
