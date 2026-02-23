Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Himare, Albania

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartment For Sale In Palase Dhermi, Vlore Albania. Are you searching for a prime inv…
$224,533
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment For Sale In Green Coast 2 Dhermi, Vlore Albania. Discover your holiday home in Gre…
$336,438
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
