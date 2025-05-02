Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Himare, Albania

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Southern Albania in this stunning 2-story villa in Palasë, Dhermi. Lo…
$1,08M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousand…
$145,093
