Villas for sale in Fier County, Albania

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Villas in Fier County, Albania

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2 properties total found
Villa in Xeng, Albania
Villa
Xeng, Albania
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-storey villa in Divjake. Total area 202 sq.m. Ready to organize an online show!
$821,247
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
clear     1 391 / 5 000 Rezultatet e përkthimit Rezultati i përkthimit 🔑🏘 …
$207,625
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Fier County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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