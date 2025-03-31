Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Fier County, Albania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Hotel 858 m² in Rashbull, Albania
Hotel 858 m²
Rashbull, Albania
Area 858 m²
The perfect investment case! The 4-storey multifunctional building in the golemum + 1 underg…
$471,212
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës in Durres, Albania
For sale commercial space at level -1, Plazh, Durrës
Durres, Albania
Number of floors 1
📍 Commercial space in the Plazh, Iliria area. Total area: 333 m² Open space layout, …
$311,144
Commercial property 63 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 63 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 63 m²
Shop for sale on the first line in the area of Lungomare. It consists of a surface of 62.5 m…
$104,233
4-Story Hotel for Sale in Spille! in Kryevidh, Albania
4-Story Hotel for Sale in Spille!
Kryevidh, Albania
Rooms 40
Area 7 699 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel Details: 20 rooms (5 rooms per floor) Each room includes 1 bedroom, a livin…
$1,37M
Commercial property 63 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 63 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 63 m²
✅ Price: 100,000 Euros ✅ Location: St. of Cipajve, Opposite "Martini" hotel, Vlore ✅ Surface…
$103,849
Very functional space for sale in Plepa, Durrës, suitable for various uses.
Durres, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
• Net area: 43.5 m² • Gross area: 56.55 m² • Available with mortgage For more information…
Price on request
Commercial property 46 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 46 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 46 m²
Сommercial property for sale in Lungomare! Premises for office, store or apartment. There is…
$105,908
Commercial property 48 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 48 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
IF YOU ARE LOOKing for the Perfect for your Business, This Office Situated in the Bustling H…
$88,954
Commercial property 90 m² in Durres, Albania
Commercial property 90 m²
Durres, Albania
Area 90 m²
A commercial room is sold near the station. The environment has an area of ​​68 m2 and is lo…
$117,803
Commercial property 29 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 29 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 29 m²
In Vlora, in Muradie, a business unit is for sale, ideal for a bar, pharmacy, office or shop…
$150,581
Commercial property 100 m² in Vlora, Albania
Commercial property 100 m²
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
OPPORTUNITY! Service unit for sale near Bulevardi Ismail Qemali. It is organised in two flo…
$209,304
Commercial property 85 m² in Orikum, Albania
Commercial property 85 m²
Orikum, Albania
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Service Unit for Sale! This Service Unit Is Ideally Located in the First Line of Radhima Pr…
$230,234
