Monthly rent of restaurants in Farke, Albania

1 property total found
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$874
per month
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
