Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Farke, Albania

сommercial properties
5
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 93 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 93 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 10
The Lounge - Bar environment is for sale, on the 0th floor by the main Shyqyri Brari road. T…
$430,942
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go