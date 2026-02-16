Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Elbasan County, Albania

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Elbasan Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Elbasan Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/5
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 5-storey building with 3 entrances per floor …
$591
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Gostime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gostime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located in a building constructed in 2024. It is situated on the first floo…
$475
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
1+1 APARTMENT IN GOLEM, DURRES FOR RENT! in Gostime, Albania
1+1 APARTMENT IN GOLEM, DURRES FOR RENT!
Gostime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is located on the first floor of a new 2024 building with an elevator in Golem…
$392
per month
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
