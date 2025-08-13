Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Elbasan County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Elbasan County, Albania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gostime, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gostime, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
Apartamenti ndodhet në katin e 3-te të një ndërtese me 5 kate në Golem. Sipërfaqja totale e …
$94,368
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Elbasan County, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go